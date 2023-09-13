



The Councilor for Health, Irene Celdrán, presented details of the II AFA Miguel Hernández Conference on Wednesday, a launch in which she was accompanied by the director of the association María Sánchez and the socio-care supervisor Martina Lorenzo. All of the activities will take place in Orihuela at La Lonja auditorium on September 19, 20 and 21 on the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day.

The morning sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and in the afternoon from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“These sessions will allow attendees to better understand the disease and help patients and families,” said the councillor, who thanked “the tireless work of the association with which we will continue to walk together as a sign of our commitment from the City Council.”

The director of AFA Miguel Hernández explained that “what we intend is to provide attendees with is practical training on different aspects of the disease and the care of people who suffer from it, because It is essential to have up to date information because we can all be affected directly or indirectly.”

Full information is available on the Council website