



The municipality of Rafal held the traditional Virgen del Rosario golf championship, which took place last Sunday, 10 September, at the La Marquesa de Rojales golf course.

The tournament is part of the program of its patron saint festivities, “a classic on the Vega Baja circuit and a must-see event for fans of the area,” according to the Councilor for Sports, Gabriel Valero.

Participants were divided into two categories, following which there was a reception and the presentation of trophies, hosted by councillor Gabriel Valero and Antonio Hernández, head of the club.

Carlos Alonso Orts collected the prize as winner in the first category, while Juan Santiago Fernández Rodríguez finished second. José Miguel Ferrández Berenguer won the second category, with José A. Jiménez Samper as runner up. The longest drive went to Edvin Valen, while nearest the pin was won by Daniel Alonso Jansen.

Valero thanked players who entered the tournament, which “has become a social event involving golf fans from many different backgrounds.” The mayor of Rafal, Manuel Pineda, added that “it is one more way to make the municipality known in different areas and especially in sports, an area in which Rafal is very proud.”