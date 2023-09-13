



Briton Matt Smith and German resident Sven Dirk have been appointed as delegates of the mayor in Quesada.

The pair have been selected by mayor Antonio Pérez as his representative in the different developments in the municipality.

The mayor’s resolution aims for the two local businessmen, of British and German nationality, to carry out a direct communication function between his office and local residents, on a number of different urbanizations, comprising of some 82 nationalities. They will be responsible for dealing, on the residents behalf, with the local administration.

According to the mayor, this collaboration will allow problems to be resolved more quickly and more effectively in collaboration with all members of the Local Government team.

The two representatives will carry out their duties from the town hall located in the Plaza Blanca of the Ciudad Quesada urbanization where they will be in direct contact with the Councilor for Resident Services and Integration, Lourdes López.

Matt Smith is already well known in the local area as the owner of the Expat Services Provider, ‘One Way Services’ which he established in Quesada over ten years ago.