



The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has visited the special education centrel ‘Antonio Sequeros’ in Orihuela, on the occasion of the start of the school year.

Mazón was accompanied by the mayor of Orihuela, José Vergara. He said that he wanted to learn first-hand about the needs of this educational centre, which was one of the most affected by DANA in 2019, and which serves a total of 105 students with needs. specials, from 3 to 24 years old.

“This centre is very significant to me because it works to serve those people who have special educational needs. That is why I wanted my first visit to a school this year to be here, in Orihuela, at this centre,” said the president.