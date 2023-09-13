



Carlos Mazón has demanded that the Government clean the Segura riverbed to prevent floods similar as those caused by the DANA of the Vega Baja four years ago.

He said that we are currently in an “alert” period due to possible rain storms and the central government has not carried out the cleaning and clearing of the channel necessary to prevent the floods. He went on to denounce the CHS which has still not has not started the Segura channeling works four years after the DANA

The president visited ‘ground zero’ of the Segura overflow in the town of Almoradi, as it was during the DANA in September 2019

The president was accompanied by the mayor of Almoradí, María Gómez, highlighting her performance as a “true heroine” during the DANA, working to find means to reduce the impact of the floods on the streets of her town.

After this visit to ground zero, the president held an institutional meeting at the Almoradí City Hall with its mayor and the municipal council.

He warned that we are in an “alert” period for possible rainstorms and the central government has not carried out the cleaning and clearing of the channel necessary to prevent floods of water, “nor has it authorised others to do so,” he lamented.

Mazón also denounced the Government’s “lack of will and commitment” to Vega Baja and Alicante, as demonstrated, he said, by the central executive abandoning the Water Table of the province of Alicante for the first time in 38 years.