



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has met with the Minister of Social Services, Equality and Housing of the Generalitat, Susana Camarero, to discuss the needs of the town.

After the meeting, the councillor and the mayor then held a further meeting with five local NGOs including ALPE Occupational and Special Education Centre, the Parents’ Association Students with Special Educational Needs (APANEE), the Foundation for the Defence and Integration of People with Mental Illness (ADIEM), AMFA and the Association for Comprehensive Health and Psychophysical and Psychosocial Improvements (ASIMEPP).

The councillor has met with the groups to assess all their needs so that she could attend to them in the shortest possible time.

Councillor Monica Oltra said that more human resources must be provided, and the quality of care must be increased at the Public Residence for the Elderly, which is in a terrible state after eight years of unfulfilled promises from the previous Government.