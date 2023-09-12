



Teams of workers from the different council departments have, once again, been working hard to restore Orihuela Costa beaches to their best after the passing of the storm.

“An intense and necessary work schedule has been underway since the first day of calm after the passing of the storm,” says the Councilor for Street Cleaning and MSW, Rocio Ortuño.

Many of the important tasks have been carried out manually by the workers aalthough there has been some machinery on hand for the screening and transportation of sand and algae and other elements that were in the sand.

The Coastal Department is working to replace all the damaged infrastructure, with the councillor, Manuel Mestre, pointing out that they are close to completing work on the assessment of all the damage in order to be able to begin a contracting file to acquire and replace all damages suffered.

“The objective is to recover our beaches as quickly as possible since the high seasonality and magnificent temperatures mean that our beaches are still being enjoyed by many residents and tourists,” he concluded.