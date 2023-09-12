



Las Salinas charity Mixed triples petanca competition was held at Rocajuna petanca on the 9th of September with pristine terrains and plenty of room for spectators! The competition was an astounding success, and the bar was kept busy providing refreshments, crepes, and sandwiches to the hungry players. Thank you to Eduardo providing the barbeque, Myriam and her colleague in the bar providing drinks.

The weather was extremely HOT as was the competition with 24 teams from 13 clubs most wearing their team strip. It was close games for the top slots! The top three teams were presented with a prestigious cup which will be inscribed with the winners’ names. This will be retained for a year and will continue to have inscriptions for the forthcoming competitions. All three top teams were given medals and wine as recognition of their success. The umpire of the day was Jean Francois Santiago who with his own flair and style ensured fair play and measuring! We had Mac the submariner at the desk taking and recording the results with great accuracy.

The chosen charity for the Las Salinas league is the San Jose Obrero orphanage and we raised €255.00 on the day from the tombola with the assistance of the lovely Chrissy who persuaded the players to part with their money! Thank you, for your efforts! The amount for the charity is €495 as all registration fees are included in the total.

The WINNERS ON THE day with 4 wins were La Marquesa Captain Jean-Michel Gelline, 2nd Rocajuna 3 Captain Patricia Sacre (3 wins), 3rd Rocajuna 1. Captain Christian Larrosa (3 wins)