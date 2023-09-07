Torrevieja City Council, through the Department of Tourism and Sports, has announced their support for the eleventh edition of the Orlander Retreat.
This pioneering event, aimed especially at the LGTBIQ+ community, will offer a weekend full of healthy activities, sports and socialising. The meeting will take place in the vibrant city of Torrevieja from September 22 to 25.
The Orlander Retreat is a unique proposal that combines physical training, wellness workshops and aquatic activities, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Torrevieja and its surroundings. Among the planned excursions, a visit to the Salinera Industry, an icon of local heritage, is included. All of this in a safe and respectful environment, guided by professionals from each area.
Fabri Orlandi, organiser of the event and renowned fitness teacher, states that “Torrevieja, with its inclusive atmosphere and fascinating landscapes, is the perfect place for members of the LGTBIQ+ community to enjoy a healthy and memorable weekend.”
The initiative has the invaluable help in the organisation of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board and the support of the LGTBI Association of Torrevieja “Torrevieja Diversa”.
The event is seen as part of the continuous effort of the Torrevieja Council and the Departments of Tourism and Sports for promoting inclusive and healthy activities that benefit both local residents and visitors. It may go some way towards reversing the homophobic reputation Torrevieja had thanks to the previous mayor and his insults, although the current mayor, Eduardo Dolon, still failed to attend and show his support for the Pride festivities in the town this year, marred by a gathering by the far-right and blatantly homophobic VOX political group, who are supported by Dolon’s PP, who were granted permission to hold an event in Torrevieja by the town hall which resulted in an LGTBIQ+ event being cancelled out of fear by the organisers.
Registration is now open for the event and more information can be obtained via the website, https://retiro-orlander.com/retiro11/
