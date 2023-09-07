



Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, received a total of 3,602,070 visitors during the summer months, 6% more than in the same period last year. Nhood has also announced that during the first eight months of the year the centre has already topped 10 million visitors, 13.3% more than during the same period last year.

These are highly significant figures that continue to mark a trail of growth in footfall, in a shopping centre which, about to celebrate its 11th anniversary, is not only the largest in the province of Alicante, with 80,500 square meters of surface, but also a point of reference for leisure, shopping and entertainment, both for residents of the Alicante coast and for national and international tourists who visit the area.

As the main motivating factor of this upward trend, the centre management highlight the accompaniment that is made to the portfolio of shops with a constant offer of leisure and activities. In the months of July and August, Zenia Boulevard has offered its visitors at least one daily event, with a total of 70 events for the whole family, including concerts, theme fairs, DJ sessions and educational workshops for children.

Cristina Ros, Director of Zenia Boulevard, said, “the numbers of influxes obtained during the summer months show the effort that the entire team makes every day so that our visitors enjoy a unique experience and want to come back. With data that is close to two million monthly visitors in both July and August, we can confirm that the experience that the visitor enjoys in our facilities is unique and generates loyalty bonds. Our commitment to reinforce a calendar of leisure activities on a daily basis, together with an attractive commercial mix, make Zenia Boulevard that ‘Plaza del Pueblo’ that we imagined when it opened its doors and that, 11 years later, we continue to celebrate as a shared reality with our visitors.

At the start of the new season, Zenia Boulevard will carry out the last phases of the comprehensive improvement process that began in March with the aim of improving the facades, the floor, the rest areas, the green areas and the restaurant areas, as well as children’s leisure areas. A project that is part of the commitment to excellence and quality standards that Nhood maintains in all the shopping centres it manages, seeking to generate a triple positive impact -social, environmental and economic- in the communities where its projects are located.

Three weeks of international animation to celebrate the 11th anniversary.

To celebrate its 11 years of life, Zenia Boulevard will have a comprehensive international program including 3 weeks with animation, gifts and measures from various corners of the world: Bollywood dances brought from India, a Brazilian capoeira show and a performance by a Spanish dance group will be some of the central activities planned for these anniversary events that start on 16 September.

In addition, from September 16 to 30, Zenia Boulevard will carry out the exchange of special anniversary gifts with its customers, which will be announced on the social profiles of the shopping centre with the purpose of uniting the digital sphere with the physical.