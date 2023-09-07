



Unemployment increases by 299 people in the Vega Baja area, according to data provided by the Public Employment Service, In the month of August the figure rose to 23,848 unemployed people.

According to the report, this August 6,509 contracts have been made in Vega Baja, 2,199 less than the month of July. Unemployment has also increased this year by 54 more people compared to 2022. In conclusion, there has been a general increase in unemployment in most of the municipalities of the region, except Guardamar del Segura, which has remained with 833 unemployed.

The greatest increase in unemployed has occurred in Pilar de la Horadada with 46 more people, followed by Almoradí with 45 unemployed, Orihuela with 39, Albatera with 30, Callosa de Segura with 26 and finally, Torrevieja with 15.

On the other hand, the unemployment rates are 880 unemployed in Pilar de la Horadada, 1,733 in Almoradí, 4,740 in Orihuela, 858 in Albatera, 1,461 in Callosa de Segura and leading the way in unemployment figures with 6,904 is Torrevieja.