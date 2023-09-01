It is highly likely that the next time we get in our car, and the time after that, and after that, we witness a vehicle that is parked poorly. It happens all of the time, but it is also an action that can result in a fine, or in your vehicle being towed away.
Firstly, a few basics. If you are parking on the road, where it is permitted, you must do so to the right, not impeding the flow of traffic on the road, and always with your vehicle facing the flow of traffic. In other words, on a standard two-way road in a town, for example, you must always park on the right, never on the left, as you would then be facing oncoming traffic. This is covered by Article 90 of Spanish Traffic Law.
Article 91.1 of the General Traffic Regulations establishes that “stopping and parking must be carried out in such a way that the vehicle does not hinder circulation or constitute a risk for the rest of road users, paying special attention to the positioning of the vehicle”, and “preventing it from moving when the driver is absent”. You must also not impede visibility, such as at junctions.
“Double” parking is not permitted either. Even if you have just “nipped to the shop” and put your hazard lights on. You must park correctly, and if there is nowhere to park, then it is not allowed.
Pedestrian crossings and pavements are for pedestrians, not vehicles, and so you must not park on these either, nor can you park on chevrons, or other areas where vehicles are not permitted, such as bus stops, cycle lanes, or security zones, amongst others.
You are not allowed to park outside a property that has a “vado” sign. This includes your own vehicle if you own the property. Don’t park in restricted areas, such as those reserved for the disabled, unless you are authorised to do so.
These are just a few of the most common places cars are aften parked or abandoned, and it is not a definitive list. Wherever possible, car parks are an obvious choice, but you should also be aware that, generally speaking, all traffic laws apply in car parks too.
