



A 47-year-old woman has suffered multiple seriously multiple injuries when she was run over by a vehicle while she was sitting on a bar terrace located on Calle Extremadura not far from the railway station in Orihuela. The accident happened on Thursday, around 11:45 in the morning, when the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, mounted the pavement having lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle left the road , driving across the paved area, which is more than two and a half metres wide in this section, and embedded itself against the facade of Café Delicias, according to the data provided by the Local Police.

Medical staff attending the scene managed to stabilized her injuries, which included several fractures, and she was transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital in San Bartolomé.

They also treated three more people in the cafeteria, which was very busy at the time. The bar is a very popular hotel business in the centre of Orihuela on the corner with Avenida de Duque de Tamames.

A police spokesman said that everything seems to point to human error as the cause of the accident.