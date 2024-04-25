



For the next two weeks, traffic flow will be disrupted due to road closures in the centre of Torrevieja in connection with the port redevelopment work.

On this occasion, traffic diversions will be in place due to the construction of the Paseo de la Libertad roundabout.

This is the first phase of the works and will result in disruption and diversions, but not affecting the traffic flow in both directions as much as possible to minimise the disruption.

That said, unless you need to, it is probably best to avoid the area to do your bit to also minimising disruption during this phase.

We have also included the latest list of road closures in Torrevieja for your convenience.