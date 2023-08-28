



The National Police in Torrevieja arrested a fugitive wanted by the authorities in Germany and the Netherlands, where he is accused of drug trafficking, attempted kidnapping, extortion, and injuries, when he was attempting to renew his documentation in the Torrevieja police office.

The fugitive was identified by agents attached to the Immigration and Documentation Unit of the National Police when he had gone to the office to try to renew his documentation as normal.

Having consulted the police database, the alert was raised that the 33-year-old man of Albanian nationality had two extradition orders pending, one from Germany and the other from the Netherlands.