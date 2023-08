The Race Committee have agreed the following dates for the Autumn Race Series, so you can put them in your diary.

September 10, 17, 20, October 8, 15, 22, 25, November 5, 12, 19, 22, December 3, 10.

Sunday dates in black, Wednesday dates in red-

The missing dates at the end of September are due to other events being held at CAR. We may be notified of others as the season progresses.

Currently usual format and a 10.00 arrival time with the first race at approx 11.15.

Usual 6€ entrance fee.