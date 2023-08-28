



A Local Police officer was injured on Sunday, and a police motorcycle slightly damaged, in a fracas that took place on the promenade in Guardamar del Segura, which witnesses state was all to do with a parked car.

According to the information provided by the 112 Emergency Services of the Valencian Community, one of those involved in the dispute was also injured.

A number of videos were shared on social media in which it is seen that the police are initially restraining a man, in one of the clips, you can see a punch thrown towards one of the police officers.

In another clip, a woman is seen on numerous occasions trying to pick up a chair, prevented by another man carrying a child, seemingly aimed towards another police officer who, like some colleagues, has their asp deployed for self-defence.

A police motorbike is also seen lay on the ground, whilst countless witnesses, including many children, are watching the situation unfold.

As a result of the incident, reinforcements were sent immediately to the scene, with the Guardia Civil sending officers from Almoradí, Dolores and Torrevieja to assist.

An ambulance was also dispatched, which was used to take the injured police officer to Torrevieja hospital. The injured civilian did not need hospital attention.

A number of supportive social media accounts have pointed out that this is the latest in a growing number of incidents which show an increasing lack of respect towards law enforcement officers and the law in general in Spain.