



In a post on Facebook, the councillor for foreign residents in Torrevieja, Gitte Lund Thomsen, has said that she expected the new multi million euro waste collection service to be much better.

In addressing international residents, she said that foreigners can help to improve the system enormously, particularly through recycling.

She reminded her followers that they can make the municipal service much simpler and more effective: “In spite of everything, as a resident of Torrevieja, you can help us enormously through recycling. The blue containers are for paper and cardboard. The yellow containers are for plastic and metal, “she wrote, “particularly during these days of high tourist population when many bags of waste end up on the roads by the side of the bins.”

The mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has also mentioned deficiencies in recent months, stating that the result of the agreement is not exactly what was expected.

The contract between the City Council and the multinational company Acciona was confirmed 12 months ago for a period of 15 years. The municipal budget pays the company just over 2 million euros per month for waste collection, street cleaning and coastal cleaning, 25 million euros per year.

In making her appeal to foreign residents, Lund, who has been a councillor since 2019, and who is very active in social networks, said that “much remains to be done,” a statement, she feels, that other members of the government team also share.

The mayor pointed out that her comments are purely personal and addressed to those EU citizens, especially Swedes, Norwegians, Finns and Danes, who have a deep-rooted recycling culture and, in no way are they intended to interfere in the work of the government team.