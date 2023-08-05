



Because of last year’s success a 1920s-style Arts and Crafts fair will be organized again in the Marina urbanization of San Fulgencio. On 18, 19 and 20 of August they will create a nostalgic atmosphere with live music and a lot of swing, and all the participants will be dressed according to the Roaring Twenties fashion.

The fair will be set up in the Parque de Puentes on Calle Francisco de Quevedo and is aimed at a family audience, with many activities for children, workshops and craft demonstrations. The Red Velvets will perform songs in the style of The Andrews Sisters and a team from The Nest Swing will invite you to participate in their swing sessions. A juggler will close the fair every night with a fire show.

A blacksmith will set up his forge and other craftsmen will be working at their stalls. There will be a wide choice of arts and crafts: pottery, carved wood, lamps made of pumpkins, paintings, glass bowls and plates, fairies and elves, handmade incense and soaps, recycled cardboard purses, fabrics and jewelry in such diverse materials as glass, macramé, leather, clay and ceramics. And, since they are all true craftsmen, they will bring their tools and can take on special orders if you can’t find what you’re looking for.

25 years

The San Fulgencio City Council has asked Amata to organize the fair again this year. This association of artisans was founded in 1998 and celebrates its 25th anniversary with a contest of unique pieces, made by the participants. The pieces in the contest will be exhibited at the stalls of the corresponding artisans and the public can vote for the piece they like best.

For the little ones there will be workshops, soap bubble shows and board games. The fair opens on 18, 19 and 20 August from 6:00 pm till midnight or later. The full programme, photos from last year’s fair and directions to the fair are at https://www.puebloartesano.es/sanfulgencio.