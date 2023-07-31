



Torrevieja Police are looking for a man who caused an accident yesterday, Sunday, when he drove into the terrace of a bar on Calle Cariño, near the Colonia de San Esteban neighbourhood in Torrevieja. As he fled on foot, he assaulted two people, one of them an off-duty Local Police officer, who attempted to detain him.

The incident occurred just before 2p.m. on Sunday when a vehicle ran into the terrace of the Bar Zagalico. The driver got out of the car and was checking the damage to his own vehicle without being interested in the state of the clients who were sitting on the terrace, but who, fortunately, were unharmed, despite the fact that a planter was destroyed on impact.

An off-duty local police officer who was inside the bar and came out into the street when he heard a loud bang. The agent saw that the driver had the intention of leaving so he then identified himself as a local police officer showing his warrant card

The driver immediately fled as the Local Policeman and one of the customers tried to stop him.

They caught up with him and all three ended up on the ground. The driver, who has a long criminal record, got away from both, breaking the officers nose and causing considerable injuries to the agent’s face. He managed to get to his car, in which a woman was also traveling, and began to drive away, but not before running over another person who tried to get in his way.

Other local police officer attended the scene along with medical assistants who tended to his broken nose bone as well as administering an number of sutures due to several other wounds.