



The Orihuela summer school will not open its doors until mid-August. The council has been unable to get the contract ready at the beginning of August, a goal that they set after failing to open it in July, when the service would normally be provided, aimed at enabling families to reconcile life and employment at the end of the school term. It will now be in operation for just fifteen days, from the middle until the end of August.

The contract was awarded on July 18. However, as explained by the Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, “15 working days have to pass” before it can be ratified and begin to function, a A date that will be reached on August 8. Thus, schoolchildren will not be able to enjoy the service until at least the second week of August.

“We have done everything we could to be able to get it open. When I came into office the file was open but it had not been tendered, and the administration deadlines are what they are and we have not been able to speed it up,” she added.

The contract for the summer schools has been awarded to Paloma Ferrer Muñoz, the best valued of the three companies presented. The cost will amount to 96,850 euros. The price per place will be 149.00 euros per month and the total number of places offered will be 650.

The program will be financed as follows: up to 150 places, allocated for cases discounted by the Department of Social Services. For the remaining 500 places, the Council will finance the difference between the unit price resulting from the award of the service and the family contribution, set at 80 euros per month, or equivalent, which the families will pay directly to the winning company.