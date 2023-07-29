



The Councillor for Sports of the Torrevieja City Council, Diana Box, has confirmed that the ongoing repair works of the six blue sports courts are at progressing well and should be completed within the expected period of 3 months, so completely finished by mid-September.

This contract has been awarded to the company ABALA INFRAESTRUCTURAS, S.L., for a total investment of 760,701.47 euros.

The six blue courts that are being fully repaired are located in Plaza de Europa, the La Siesta urbanization, the Los Altos urbanization, Torreblanca (next to the Ciudad del Mar public school) and two in La Torreta III.

The repair work on these outdoor sports courts includes all the renovation of the walls and perimeter fencing, the repair and repainting of the floors, the replacement of all sports equipment (basketball hoops, goals and nets) and the complete replacement of all lighting with led lights to achieve significant energy savings.