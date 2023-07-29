



Two new Tourist Information Points are in operation until September in the beach areas of Pilar de la Horadada for this summer season. They are located in the Plaza de Mil Palmeras and on Calle Conde de Roche, in front of the Watchtower in Torre de la Horadada, and will be open until Sunday, September 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, thus ensuring that information is available to visitors to the area on the busiest days.

The Tourist Information Points are an initiative promoted by the Department of Tourism of the Pilar de la Horadada City Council, in collaboration with the Red Tourist Info, with the aim of providing personalised attention and a quality service to all tourists who choose our beautiful beaches as a holiday destination

Our team of highly trained professionals will be available to visitors, providing all the necessary information about the different activities and tourist attractions that Pilar de la Horadada offers, from beaches and places of cultural interest to gastronomic offers and leisure activities, ensuring that tourists get the best advice during their stay.