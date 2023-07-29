The Association of Movers and Shakers is a registered charity offering friendship and support to people who suffer from Ataxia, Huntington’s Disease, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease –  our Members.

 

The number of Members befriended by the Association is increasing!

 

All our work is undertaken by volunteers and we are now looking for a volunteer to assist our Liaison Officer as the first point of contact to sufferers or carers getting in touch us.

 

We would like to hear from you if:

 

  • you can speak both English and Spanish,
  • have experience in caring – either as a carer for a friend or a family member or professionally,
  • you are able maintain an empathic approach to people and their families affected by one of the diseases mentioned above,
  • you are willing to learn and to work within the Aims and Objectives of the Association.

 

If you are interested, you are welcome to contact our President Marion Smith on (+34) 711 008 250 or by email at marion.smith@amscb.org.es.  All enquiries will be treated in strict confidence.

 

For further information about The Association, visit our website at: www.amscb.org,es

 

The Photo shows Member, Kathleen Kerr in her new wheelchair, recently funded by the Association of Movers and Shakers.

