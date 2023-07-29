



The Association of Movers and Shakers is a registered charity offering friendship and support to people who suffer from Ataxia, Huntington’s Disease, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease – our Members.

The number of Members befriended by the Association is increasing!

All our work is undertaken by volunteers and we are now looking for a volunteer to assist our Liaison Officer as the first point of contact to sufferers or carers getting in touch us.

We would like to hear from you if:

you can speak both English and Spanish,

have experience in caring – either as a carer for a friend or a family member or professionally,

you are able maintain an empathic approach to people and their families affected by one of the diseases mentioned above,

you are willing to learn and to work within the Aims and Objectives of the Association.

If you are interested, you are welcome to contact our President Marion Smith on (+34) 711 008 250 or by email at marion.smith@amscb.org.es. All enquiries will be treated in strict confidence.

For further information about The Association, visit our website at: www.amscb.org,es

The Photo shows Member, Kathleen Kerr in her new wheelchair, recently funded by the Association of Movers and Shakers.