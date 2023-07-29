



Mojácar Council has, through its Festivities Department, announced a competition to select the poster announcing the 2023 Patron Saint Festivities in honour of San Agustín.

Anyone can take part, being able to present a maximum of three originals, which must be unpublished.

The theme of the poster will be based fundamentally on any representative aspect of the locality’s Patron Saint Festivities.

The works presented can be of free technique in the form of expression, although in such a way that they can be reproduced without any difficulty in four-colour. The dimensions of the posters must be 50×70 cm, without margin, and vertical orientation.

The organisation warns artists who present their work without a signature will have to contact them at once via sending an email festejos@mojacar.es or WeTransfer to the same email address, indicating in an attached text file the name and surnames, nationality, date of birth, ID, NIE or passport, mobile number and email address.

Mojácar Council is committed to the responsible and legal use of all the details provided and their destruction where appropriate, at all times respecting current legislation.

The mandatory text, which you can compose freely on the poster, will be: FIESTAS DE SAN AGUSTÍN, MOJÁCAR 2023, del 25 al 28 de agosto. Receipt of the works will be up to 11.59pm on Monday 31st of July 2023.

The jury is made up of members of Mojácar Council Festivities Department, who will choose three finalist posters from among all the works presented. Subsequently, the winner among the three selected works will be deliberated through the votes received on the Mojácar Informa Facebook and Instagram: mojacarinformando. The poster which receives the most votes will be the winner of the San Agustin 2023 Patron Saint Festivities poster competition.

The prize for the most voted for will be a diploma and a dinner for two in a local restaurant. The conditions will be presented when the prize is presented.

Mojácar Council promises to cite the name of the author of the poster on each and every one of the reproductions made.

If the quality or the theme of the works presented do not meet the expectations of Mojácar Council, it would be able to declare this competition void.

Participation in this competition means the complete acceptance of the rules and regulations and which you can look up for more information on the municipal social media, where they are published in full.