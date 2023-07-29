



The Mojácar Municipal Music School, through the Council’s Culture Department, organised an important masterclass by saxophone teacher María Torres Melgares, one of the best performers on this instrument in Spain.

María Torres Melgares has lived in the US for three years. She is currently completing her Doctorate of Musical Arts in saxophone performance at the University of Iowa. She completed her Music Masters in saxophone performance at the University of Michigan, together with two certificates of Entrepreneurship in Arts and Leadership.

She was born in Tarrasa, although her family is of Almería origin. She graduated with higher studies from the Liceu Superior Conservatory, receiving a scholarship on her own merits in all courses for the Ferrer-Salat Music Foundation.

Despite her youth – she’s 25 – she has an endless CV of national and international prizes, special mentions, successes and awards which she has been accumulating with a lot of hard work and talent. She started her musical journey at nine years old, the age when she decided to dedicate herself to this instrument, inspired, as she recalls, by her grandfather as she already played the saxophone.

A total luxury and a unique opportunity for the students of the school and for Mojácar municipality, which has had the presence of a true professional of internationally recognised prestige, and mainly in the US, where getting to the level of María Torres is a real achievement and places her among the most important international saxophonists.

In this masterclass she did a presentation to the students of the Music School and of the municipal band about how to optimise the study of this instrument and how to organise time. She also practiced different melodies with the students, advising each one of them, improvements when it comes to performing the scores and getting the most out of their instruments and their musical qualities.

María Torres Melgares took part in the Mojácar Municipal Music Band concert of soloists on 27th July in the locality’s Multi-Uses Centre under the baton of its director, Miguel Ángel Miranda.