Next Friday 4th August, at 8pm, within Los Viernes Culturales del Náutico (Campoamor Yacht Club), ACOC will be holding a free concert featuring a young emerging singer, Lucía Plaza, contestant of the popular television show ‘La Voz Kids’ which features on Antena 3.

A good opportunity to enjoy the voice of an artist who will delight us with the best songs from her repertoire.

See you at the Campoamor Yacht Club.