



27.07.23 – This week was the last round of the Summer Cup for the members of the La Marina Golf Society.

The venue for today’s game was at Vista Bella golf course. The course was in very good condition and the bunkers were as tricky as ever in some cases a bucket and spade were required. The greens were in super condition and some good scores were achieved.

In today’s game third place went to Alan Craig with 35 points, in second place with 36 pts was Gerry McCabe and the winner with 41 pts was Sue Saunders.

The nearest the pin winners were Tim Ruse for hole 2 & 7 and Gerry McCabe for hole 11, Gerry also won the two’s pot.

Following the game, the members and guests met at the La Marina Sports Complex for their Summer Cup Dinner and a big thank you to Helena and Nicky for a lovely meal and a most enjoyable evening.

After dinner Captain Iain Lyall presented the overall winners of the Summer Cup Trophy their prizes.

The scoring was taken from the players’ best 3 scores from the 4 games played. Therefore, in third place with 109 pts was Colin Taylor, closely followed by Gerry McCabe with 110 pts but overall winner was Sue Saunders with an impressive score of 121pts.

Well done to all the members who participated in the four games and for making it a challenging and well fought Trophy to win.

