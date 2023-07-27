



Consum has this week opened a new supermarket in Torrevieja, the tenth store that the company has opened this year.

Located at Avenida Cortes Valencianas 82, it has an area of ​​more than 1,400 square metres as well as installation of solar panels. It has 175 free parking spaces for customers and 4 charging points for electric cars.

With the 47 workers from the town and nearby towns that have been hired to start this supermarket, the cooperative already has more than 400 hires for the 10 new stores that have opened their doors so far this year.

This supermarket is the seventh own establishment that the cooperative has in Torrevieja where it also has a Charter franchise. The six Consum stores are located on calle Zoa, in the Punta Marina shopping centre, Ronda Ricardo Lafuente, Avenida Diego Ramírez, Avenida Habaneras and Avenida Roentgen.

The company plans to open a total of 15 stores during this 2023 financial year. Until now, the centre on Calle Bilbao (Valencia) and the stores in Huétor Vega (Granada), Villarrobledo (Albacete), Moncofa (Castelló) and Cartagena (Murcia) have opened their doors, all five of which were open during the month of June; and Pulpí and El Ejido (Almería), Alginet (Valencia) and the latter from Torevieja during this month of July. In the coming months it will open in Figueres (Girona), Adra (Almería), Motril (Granada) as well as Tomelloso and Villanueva de los Infantes (Ciudad Real).