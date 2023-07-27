



A group of cyclists practising their sport near the lagoons of La Mata natural park observed a bush on fire, with flames rapidly spreading on Tuesday.

They immediately alerted the emergency services who dispatched fire fighters to the scene.

The fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which could have been much worse had it not been noticed, due to the large number of arid plants in the area.

It must be noted that the country is on high alert for forest fires, an alert that started earlier than usual this year, and everyone is required to be extremely vigilant. Remember also that there are large fines and a significant loss of driving licence points for throwing cigarettes or smoking paraphernalia out of a vehicle due to the devastation this can cause.