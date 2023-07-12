



Officers from the National Police, in a joint operation with the Guardia Civil, dismantled another drugs gang based in Torrevieja, operating across the Alicante and Murcia provinces, this time formed of Spanish and Albanian criminals dedicated to the international trafficking of narcotic substances.

The conclusion of the operation has led to the arrest of 26 people and seizing narcotic substances with a value of more than three million euro.

The investigation carried out over several months allowed the agents to locate members of an established criminal organisation in the Region of Murcia and in the town of Torrevieja, dedicated to the purchase of large amounts of hashish and marijuana buds for subsequent mailing, hidden and camouflaged inside cardboard boxes to different parts of Germany.

The distribution of functions among the members of the organisation allowed the researchers to observe that several members would be dedicating themselves to the acquisition of significant quantities of marijuana buds from the growers to later deliver it to the members of Albanian origin settled in Alicante and neighbouring towns.

The officers ultimately entered and searched 16 properties in Murcia, Torrevieja, Alicante and Barcelona, arresting a total of 26 people of Albanian and Spanish nationality, resulting in the imprisonment of 13 of its main members.