



For the third consecutive year, Elche City Council has launched a series of activities to support the European Life Medturtles project. These actions are intended to improve coordination between various Mediterranean countries that are home to populations of sea turtles that, due to human action and climate change, are under pressure that is leading them to an extreme conservation situation.

This year, as a novelty, tents have been set up on the beaches offering turtle information (as in information about turtles, not for turtles), with an exhibition that reports on the environmental and conservation problems these creatures face.

The informative action will take place throughout the month of July and the first half of August, twice a week, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tents will be found on the beaches of the Clot de Galvany municipal natural area: El Altet, Arenales del Sol and Carabassí, and of La Marina: El Pinet, La Marina and El Rebollo. These facilities will be attended by two monitors who will guide visitors, providing additional information.

On the other hand, and taking advantage of the installation of the tents, assessment surveys of the beaches will be carried out to find out closely the opinion of the users on their environmental and leisure value.

It is important to remember that if you come across a turtle on the beach, leave it alone, avoid eye contact, and contact the 112 emergency services who will enable the protection protocol to ensure no harm comes to the animal whilst it is on land.