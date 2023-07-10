



Scilla peruviana, also known as Portuguese Squill, is a Spring blooming bulb, with striking, lavender blue flowers that performs best in warm climes.

The flower heads can grow large, with star-like florets that open gradually over a period of three or so weeks.

The plants have long, strappy leaves, similar to a hyacinth, and grow 12″-20” tall. Grow in well-drained soil that has a sandy or gritty texture. The bulbs will not tolerate dense, heavy soils, or soils that are too rich or too moist.

Plant the bulbs shallow, so the very tip of the bulb is visible, spaced about 8″-10” apart.

Full sun is best for flowering, though the plants will also grow in partial shade.

They flower from late Spring to early Summer and need moisture, before, during and immediately after flowering.

During the summer months, the soil should stay as dry as possible. The plants usually lose their foliage for a few months during the summer, then sprout new foliage in the autumn. These leaves will persist through winter and spring.

As with other bulbs, it’s best to remove the spent flowers after they fade. Cut the stems close to the base of the plant. Allow the foliage to continue growing. It will usually turn yellow and fade away by mid-summer.

Over time the bulbs can multiply and form large clumps. If flowering gradually decreases, simply dig and divide the bulbs in early Summer, to give them more room.