



The Civil Guard is investigating the driver of a high-end car that was speeding along the AP-7 motorway as it passed through the municipality of Orihuela. The events have only recently come to light, although they occurred on June 13, around 2:50 p.m.

The vehicle drove through a surveillance and control check that was being carried out by the Traffic Subsector of the Civil Guard of Alicante.

It was intercepted by agents from the Torrevieja Traffic Detachment in a static speed control, where it was confirmed that it was traveling at a speed of 211 kilometres per hour on a section of the road with a limit 110. The driver, and only occupant, was a 35-year-old Spanish man, resident of Pilar de la Horadada.

The driver is now being for a crime against road safety when driving at a speed greater than 80 kilometres per hour than that allowed.

He has been referred to the Investigating Court number 1 of Orihuela, where the driver will be summoned for a ‘speedy’ trial.

The driver could be punished with the loss of his license for a period between 12 months and 4 years, a prison sentence of three to six months, a hefty fine or with work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 90 days.