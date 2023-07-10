



Benferri CF have retained the Meseguer brothers for the 2023-24 season, with the striking duo Manu and Antonio signing new contracts.

Benferri will play against local rivals, including Atlético Catral, Novelda CF, SC Torrevieja, Pinoso CF, Villajoyosa CF, and CD Almoradi, in Group 4 of the 1st FFCV.

Also amongst new signings ahead of the 2023-24 campaign are Pablo Almira, Andrew Quintana, Dani Selma and Raul Gea.

“The club has signed Pablo Almira, former captain of the Orihuela CF Juvenile team, who will add forcefulness in the centre of the rear.

“It has also incorporated Andrew Quintana, ‘Brazilian imbalance, power and quality’. The third signing is Dani Selma, who arrives after a successful campaign at Juvenile del Orihuela and will reinforce the right side.

“Also we highlight Raúl Gea, formerly of Redován, who will strengthen the defensive line.

“In addition, the club has reported on the renewal of José Manuel García Rocamora ‘Villa’. ‘El Bombardero de Benferri’, will thus celebrate its third season in the entity. Cristian García has also confirmed his continuity in the team,” said a spokesperson from the club.