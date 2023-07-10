



Los Montesinos Mayor José Manuel Butron has spoken about the delay to the planned €1m indoor sports arena, that was first planned in 2018.

“The covered Pavilion should at least be started, inaugurated from a file in 2018, with the project valued at €1,044,999,” said Mayor Butron.

“This report is included in a Works Plan of the Alicante Provincial Council, as the cost of this work is so high,” he said.

“Once the project was approved, the City Council contributed €99,999 to this work.

“In October 2022, the Provincial Council informed us that, due to the price increase, it has been necessary to increase the amount of the municipal contribution by €250,000 but even with this contribution the work will not be not finished either.

“This commitment to contribute more money tells us that it has to be fully passed. “In an extraordinary plenary on July 5, we talked about this topic.

“Izquierda Unida, said that it was the fault of the Diputación, and due to its negligence it was going to cost us about €250,000 more, and it was not going to be completely finished, but its vote was still favourable.

“The municipal group of the Popular Party failed to comment on this point and on top of that, they voted against it,” said Mayor Butron.

“Are they against the construction of the Covered Pavilion?

“I hope that after the summer the works will be put out to tender, and they can then start,” added Mayor Butron.