



The Guardia Civil of Alicante has initiated an investigation into a man and a woman, aged 53 and 63 respectively, for the alleged theft of top brand food products in a well-known supermarket chain, valued at approximately 500 euro.

The events began on June 12, when the agents of the Investigation Area of ​​Calpe, in the development of the Safe Trade Plan, were carrying out crime prevention tasks in the vicinity of the commercial area of ​​the town and observed a car with two occupants who presented a “suspicious attitude”, as indicated by the Guardia Civil in a statement.

When the occupants got out of the vehicle in the direction of the store, they tried to avoid the investigators when they perceived their presence, but the agents proceeded to identify them. It was a man and a woman of 53 and 63 years of age, respectively, residents of Torrevieja and with various records for crimes against property.

The agents approached the car and found that inside the boot there were numerous top brand food products. When asking about the origin of the merchandise, the couple could not provide an answer or prove its origin, so the investigators carried out a series of inquiries and managed to locate the supermarket that had suffered the theft.

The authors accompanied the investigators to offices of the Guardia Civil of Calpe, where they were charged with theft for the theft of products valued at approximately 500 euro, informing the Investigating Court on duty in Dénia and being released, awaiting trial.

At the request of the person in charge of the store and “selflessly”, the recovered food was transferred to a charity in the province of Alicante.