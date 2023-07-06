



Spain remains one of the most sought-after countries among European travellers and the interest of Asians and Australians is growing, according to a Booking study, which points to Barcelona as one of the destinations that generates the greatest interest among international travellers, but for the domestic market, Guardamar del Segura is amongst the most sought-after locations.

Searches for destinations to travel this summer have skyrocketed, in what is anticipated to be one of the summers with the highest occupancy levels after the pandemic. Spain leads the ranking of the most sought-after regions worldwide, occupying half of the positions, with Andalusia in first position, followed by Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and also the Canary Islands.

Beach destinations continue to be the favourites for Spanish travellers, just like visiting the capitals. Benidorm continues to lead the ranking and Madrid rises to second position with notable growth in searches of 64.16%. It is followed by other coastal cities such as Salou, Málaga and Peñíscola.

According to Booking data, Spaniards are betting this summer 2023 on places like Retamar, Guardamar del Segura, Comarruga, Córdoba or A Coruña, which increase their searches by 184.63%, 143.6%, 96.2%, 83.94% and 76.34%, respectively.

Regarding the international places most sought after by the Spanish traveling community, the great European capitals such as Rome, London and Paris continue to lead the ranking, while Vienna, Marrakech and Prague are the cities that have improved their position the most, with a jump of 36, 33 and 30 positions, respectively.