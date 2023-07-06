



Some 247 hospitality establishments in Torrevieja will participate this summer in the fourth edition of the #MovimientoBanderasVerdes, an initiative launched by Ecovidrio, the non-profit entity in charge of managing the recycling of glass container waste in Spain. A campaign that seeks to reward the commitment of municipalities and hotels with the circular economy and glass recycling during the summer season.

Thus, Torrevieja will compete with up to 42 municipalities in the Valencian Community and will try to snatch the Green Flag from Benidorm and Orihuela, the two municipalities that were winners in the last edition of Green Flags in the region.

The Green Flags Movement contemplates actions to respond to the notable increase in the generation of glass container waste in coastal areas caused by summer tourism. In summer, a third of the glass containers that are put into circulation are consumed and close to 50% of the single-use glass container waste that is put on the market is generated by the hospitality sector, so its implication It is key to generating a real transition towards a more circular and decarbonised model.

In this new edition of the #MovimientoBanderasVerdes, Ecovidrio will carry out the second edition of the Barometer on the hotel sustainability of our coasts, with the aim of analysing the presence of measures in favour of sustainability in the HORECA sector through four levers: efficient waste management, energy efficiency, responsible consumption and water consumption.

According to the first edition of this barometer, which included the participation of 10,000 hospitality establishments, 7 out of 10 establishments in coastal areas already apply sustainability measures in the management of their businesses. Of the regions analysed, the Valencian Community, with 7.08 out of 10, and Catalonia, with 7.06 out of 10, led the average, followed by the Region of Murcia (6.9), Illes Balears (6.6) and Andalusia (6.3).