



The Provincial Court of Ávila has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for a continuous crime of rape committed against his granddaughter for three years, when the minor was between 13 and 16 years old.

The abuse against the child, who had a recognised capacity of 65%, occurred in Torrevieja, Madrid and Ávila.

In addition, the judicial resolution has imposed the defendant pays compensation to the victim of 30,000 euro, as well as imposing a 300 metre distance order which covers any place where the girl lives, studies, or may be, as well as prohibiting communicating with her by any means for a period of more than ten years from the custodial sentence imposed.