



Torrevieja Hospital, along with the hospital in Requena, is now part of the International Vaccination Centre network of the Valencian Community, integrated with these additions for a total of 20 points. In this way, people who need this service avoid having to travel to their centres of reference in Valencia, Orihuela and Elche, respectively.

Among the functions to be carried out in these centres, vaccinations and other preventive measures in international human trafficking are contemplated, as well as the issuance of certificates corresponding to vaccinations. The service provided by the International Vaccination Centre is carried out by personnel from the Preventive Medicine Service, which includes this activity in its portfolio of services, and includes both medical and nursing consultation.

Within the medical consultation, the personal medical and previous vaccination history is managed, a complete assessment of the health risks involved in the trip is made, mandatory and recommended vaccinations, as well as preventive regimens or corresponding antimalarial prophylaxis in relation to the type of trip.

The nursing office is in charge of administering the vaccines prescribed by the doctor, provides pertinent health advice and undertakes the issuance of the International Vaccination Certificate.

José Cano, manager of the Torrevieja Health Department, has highly valued the new incorporation of this service at the Torrevieja University Hospital in response to the “increased demand for consultations for the care of international travellers, which has been increasing in recent years”.

Given the obligation to inform the World Health Organization, vaccination centres must go through several procedures to prove that they meet certain requirements. On the one hand, having at least two health professionals from each vaccination centre with a recognised signature for the issuance of the International Vaccination Certificate.

The Ministry of Health also provides the centres with the corresponding official stamp model, in addition to supplying them with official publications or informative material.