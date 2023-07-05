



In this twelfth edition, the prizes went to the work of Alfredo López Rodríguez who received 2,000 euros and first prize, Pedro José Sánchez Marín with 1,200 euros and second prize, Paco Rojas García third prize and 800 euros; followed by Rafael Terrés Martínez and María José Muñoz Arias who received 400 and 300 euros respectively.

The Councilor for Culture, Darío Quesada, thanked Caja Rural Central for sponsoring the prizes, and stating that ” we have had having had more than twenty entries from Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia and Andalusia with paintings that represent the splendours of our people”.

The jury was made up of the councillor himself, as well as the Mayor, Laureano Pérez, representative of the Caja Rural Central, plus a number of drawing teachers and painters.

The thirteenth edition will be held on Saturday, July 6 next year.