



The Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility has enabled the 24-hour public transport service for road passengers that covers the route between the city of Alicante and the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

From Wednesday 5 July, the new night and daytime schedules of the buses of the C6 line, Alicante-Airport, came into force, thanks to an agreement between the Ministry and the service concessionaire, the Alcoyana of the Vectalia group.

The first departure of the new daytime bus schedule will be, from Monday to Sunday, at 6:20 a.m. from Plaza del Mar in Alicante, and at 7:00 a.m. from the airport, with a bus interval of 20 minutes. The last scheduled departure of this schedule has been established from Alicante at 10:20 p.m. and from the airport at 10:30 p.m.

These services give way uninterruptedly to the night schedule which, with a passing interval of 60 minutes, will also have its first departure from Plaza del Mar, at 11:20 p.m. and from the airport at 11:00 p.m. The last departure of this time slot will be at 5:20 am from Alicante and at 6:00 am from the airport, after which the day schedule once again takes over.

With this extension of schedules, line C6, which maintains its usual stops in both time slots, makes it possible to connect with night flights from the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

Thus, with the replacement of the bus service between Alicante and the airport 24 hours a day, which was interrupted by the pandemic, the Ministry expands the offer of public transport and facilitates mobility between Alicante and the airport not only for travellers who multiply in this summer season, but also of the workers.