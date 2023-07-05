



Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe told The Leader, ‘It’s great to be back in Spain, with the sun on your back’, as he settled into the Championship club’s pre-season HQ at Campoamor, with a 25-man squad, for a six days training camp in Spain.

“The lads are loving it in Spain, they are here to get their fitness up to scratch at Campoamor, with training sessions and 11-a-side games,” said Lowe.

The Lilywhites returned to Campoamor following their pre-season last year at the luxurious 4*Hotel, having played La Liga side Getafe.

Preston played Bruno’s Magpies at Pinatar Arena, Murcia (July 5th), with seven coaches full of North End fans travelling to the ground from Benidorm.

Ben Whiteman and Emil Riis were missing from the squad, through injury, with Alan Browne, Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby, Ben Woodburn, Brad Potts, Ched Evans, Dai Cornell, Freddie Woodman, Greg Cunningham, Jacob Slater, James Pradic, Jordan Storey, Josh Seary, Kaedyn Kamara, Kian Best, Kian Taylor, Kitt Nelson, Lewis Leigh, Liam Lindsay, Mikey O’Neill, Noah Mawene, Patrick Bauer, Robbie Brady and Ryan Ledson, put through their paces.

Ched Evans, recovering from a serious career threatening neck injury, said: “I’m doing fine after the operation.”

Republic of Ireland International Alan Browne, said: “It was hard going, out on the training pitch, with temperatures over 30 degrees!.”

Preston played Bruno’s Magpies with 400 Lilywhites supporters in attendance, with tickets €10 and €5 for-U10s, against Gibraltar National League side Magpies, ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Dundalk on July 13, in the first leg second qualifying round.

North End youth star Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile was amongst the squad, having joined-up with his teammates.

The squad also took in a session of yoga, along with rigorous sessions in the gym, and rest periods to cool off in the swimming pool!

On the injury front, Lowe said: “Greg Cunningham is fine, as is Hughesy, they’ve all trained.

Greg’s doing well after his injury, Hughesy’s not far off. Ali and Browney trained with us. We’re all good.”

Hughes trained on the pitch and sidelines, but missed the squad’s 11-a-side game at Campoamor, the defender easing back into full fitness after injury.

On Preston’s return to Spain, Lowe said: “It’s all about the camaraderie – the staff and players – Campoamor is a great place to be pre-season.”