



Fire fighters from Torrevieja were called to rescue a kitten this week, but not stuck up a tree, instead, the confused kitty was in a yard of an apartment block.

The curious kitten had somehow decided to jump from a third-floor home into the yard below, but clearly without any kind of planning or preparation for the mission, found there was no way back out.

As access was only available from above, the rescuers had to descend through the same path, although they did have safety gear to protect them, and were able to winch the cat back up in a protective cage.

Being a cat, it probably hasn´t learnt any kind of lesson from the experience, but hopefully, the human wardens who bow to its every demand will now be able to take precautions.