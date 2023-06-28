



The Guardamar del Segura Mercado Marinero will take place from July 17 to 19, 2023, on Avenida Cervantes.

This market is a prominent event in the town of Guardamar del Segura and attracts tourists and locals alike. With a wide variety of craft stalls, food, entertainment and shows, the Mercado Marinero offers something for all tastes.

Art and craft lovers will be delighted to browse the stalls filled with unique and handmade products. From ocean-inspired jewellery to marine art, you’ll find treasures here to take home to remember this special experience.

Lovers of good food will also find their paradise in the Mercado Marinero. The food stalls offer a variety of delicious and fresh products, from freshly caught seafood to traditional dishes from the region with unique flavours. Do not miss the opportunity to try the culinary delights that this market offers!

Entertainment and shows complete the Marine Market experience. Live music, traditional dances and entertainment for the whole family await you at every corner. Local artists will delight visitors with their performances and set the festive mood in all its glory.