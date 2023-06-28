After 6 months of being unable to operate, missing the Easter season, on account of the development work at the Torrevieja harbour, and promises and let downs along the way, the Torrevieja fair is now set to open on Friday 30th July 2023, at 7 p.m. (unless anything else goes wrong between now and then).
The Torrevieja fair has moved though, and is now located in the vecinity of the Friday market at Parque Antonio Soria
, near the water park and Carrefour.
It will have to close again and reduce at times to allow other events to take place, but for the 80 stall holders who rely on the income of tourists, being able to operate finally will be a blessing.
