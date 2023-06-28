



Last Saturday, the second phase of the 2023 Iberdrola rhythmic gymnastics league was held in Santander, where Torrevieja gymnasts obtained magnificent results.

There was a great performance from Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo, Anastasia Salkova and Aimara Fajardo as well as the gymnast from Germany Anastasia Simakova, who achieved a creditable sixth position overall.

Our young gymnasts had a very good competition and gave impressive performances despite the very high level of competition, amongst gymnasts from the national and international teams.

The Jennifer Colino Club gymnast Valeria García currently on loan to the Riba-roja club, came in second place overall.