



Arsenal FC have the highest lowest price season tickets for the upcoming campaign 2023/2024.

Premier League Season Ticket prices range from £225 all the way up to in excess of £2,999.

Fulham FC reach RECORD prices for Premier League Season tickets.

prices for Premier League Season tickets. Only 4 Teams (Brentford FC, Sheffield United, Tottenham & Chelsea) haven’t increased prices from 2022/2023

With the announcement of the 2023/2024 fixture list for the Premier League last week, fans and supporters are already purchasing and renewing their season tickets. By using data collected from each team, website Seat Compare have researched prices for season tickets in the upcoming season.

“Whilst the Premier League has managed to keep away section tickets at a fixed price of just £30, home ticket prices are set by the club. Whilst Arsenal have consistently had the highest prices in the Premier League, Fulham FC charging nearly £3000 for a season ticket in their new stand is the biggest surprise. Ticket prices for the West London club have increased on average 18%, the highest increase in the league. commented Cian Evans from ticket comparison site Seat Compare.

The lowest price for an Arsenal season ticket is £973.50.

Current Champions Manchester City charge the cheapest price of just £225.

Fulham FC have the most expensive season tickets in European Football at £2,999

Table of a Single Season Ticket Price for the English Premier League 2023/2024 – Sorted by Highest Lowest Price.

Other Key Points

Manchester City offers the lowest prices across all areas of the stadium.

Luton Town offer discounted tickets to season-ticket holders of more than 5 years.

Arsenal offer highly discounted tickets across all areas of the stadium for fans with disabilities.

Fulham have increased ticket prices on average 18%.

Nottingham Forest have increased prices 20%, the highest in the league.

More information, including quotes and interviews, can be found at Seat-Compare.com.