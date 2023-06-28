



The Corporación Energética has appealed against the decision of the Generalitat rejecting its project to build a solar plant in the municipality of Torrevieja, in the adjacent to the natural park of Las Lagunas de Torrevieja, La Mata and Los Montesinos.

The plant would be the first significant solar energy generation facility in the municipality with 12,000 photovoltaic modules planned on 8 hectares, on a site located on the border of Torrevieja with Los Montesinos, close to the protected wetlands.

The appeal is based on three aspects. In the first instance, they point out that the General Directorate of the Natural Environment and Environmental Assessment of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition has no competence to reject their solar plant project.

Finally, they emphasize that the Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) of the Lagunas de Torrevieja Natural Park, at no time prohibits these installations in the impact buffer zone.

The company points out that it is an “absurdly rigorous” interpretation of the regulations, since in its conclusion the report states that the activity is prohibited for the mere fact of not being expressly intended in that area of ​​the park’s impact buffer zone. “Since it is not explicitly listed as allowed, it is considered as not allowed, explains the promoter, with the sole purpose of avoiding the implementation of an activity that is perfectly compatible”.

The company points out that it has a favourable report regarding use, issued by the Torrevieja City Council itself. This report is that of urban compatibility, in which it is indicated if the chosen plot is compatible with the proposed activity.